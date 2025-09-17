TCS opens cafe by visually impaired at its Thane campus

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Country's largest IT services player TCS on Wednesday announced that it has put up a cafe operated by visually impaired people at its campus in neighbouring Thane.

'The Blind Bake Cafe' has been set up through a collaboration with the National Association for the Blind (NAB) India Centre for Blind Women and Disability Studies, according to an official statement.

******************* * L&T Finance launches festive offer for two-wheeler loans L&T Finance on Wednesday launched festive season schemes eyeing a growth in its two-wheeler loan book.

The new offerings include a 'No Cost EMI', 'Prompt Payment Rebate', and also an EMI Lite option wherein the asset is bought in 2025, but payment starts in 2026, an official statement said.

***************** * DBS Bank India gets RBI authorisation to collect GST payments DBS Bank India, an arm of the Singaporean lender, on Wednesday said that it has been authorized by the RBI to collect GST payments.

It has become the first among the wholly-owned operating subsidiary banks to be authorised as an 'Agency Bank' to collect Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to an official statement.

***************** * South Indian Bank launches UPI-based GST payment facility Private sector lender South Indian Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of its UPI-based GST payment facility on the GST portal.

The new service enables taxpayers across India to make GST payments using UPI through QR codes and VPA (Virtual Payment Addresses) IDs, as per an official statement. PTI AA HVA