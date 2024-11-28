TCS partners with IIT Kharagpur to launch advanced research centre

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced the establishment of an advanced research centre in partnership with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, focusing on groundbreaking research in digital health, robotics, and intelligent systems.

Located at the IIT Kharagpur Research Park, the centre will feature three state-of-the-art labs dedicated to sensing and communications, edge computing and analytics, and robotics and visual computing, a statement said.

Over 150 TCS scientists will work at the facility, driving innovation in technologies like edge computing, embedded systems, and artificial intelligence, it added.

TCS CTO Harrick Vin highlighted the company’s commitment to collaborating with top research institutions, noting that this initiative follows TCS’s successful partnership with IIT Madras.

"TCS is transforming the way industry has traditionally engaged with elite institutes of research and learning. One of our focus areas is to co-locate our research and innovation labs in academic institutions to enable a more efficient exchange of knowledge and talent," he said.

IIT Kharagpur director Virendra Kumar Tewari emphasised that the centre will strengthen the collaboration between IIT Kharagpur and TCS, aiming to address critical challenges in healthcare and automation. PTI BSM MNB