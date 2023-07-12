TCS Q1 net profit rises 17 pc; calls double-digit FY24 revenue growth a 'tall order'

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Largest IT services company TCS on Wednesday reported a 16.83 per cent increase in its June quarter net profit to Rs 11,074 crore but sounded circumspect about growth prospects for the fiscal due to market uncertainties.

The Tata Group cash cow's revenues grew 12.55 per cent year-on-year to Rs 59,381 crore in the June quarter but were only marginally up, when compared to the Rs 59,162 crore in the preceding March quarter.

When asked if it will be able to achieve the previously aimed double-digit revenue growth in FY24, its chief operating officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam admitted that it will be a "tall order" to achieve that this year.

It can be noted that in FY23, its revenues had grown 13.7 per cent in constant currency. The Russia-Ukraine war and the subsequent surge in inflation due to commodity price hikes and some banks going down in the key market of the US have led to expectations of near-term volatility for the USD 245-billion Indian IT sector.

TCS, which is the first company to report its March quarter numbers, is feeling the heat in the current situation, with non-critical programmes or those with low returns on investments being passed over by clients, its newly elevated chief executive and managing director K Krithivasan told reporters.

He said the company is less confident now about bouncing back in the second half of the fiscal – as it had expected earlier – because it has not been able to grow the business sufficiently.

Clients continue taking longer-term bets despite the short-term uncertainties, Krithivasan said, pointing to the USD 10.2 billion of deal signings in the total contract value.

From a segmental perspective, growth was led by clients in the life sciences and healthcare sector at 10.1 per cent, while its mainstay of banking, financial services and insurance grew only 3 per cent.

Among the geographies, the United Kingdom led with a 16.1 per cent growth, while revenues from North America grew at 4.6 per cent.

North America and BFSI – which constitute the biggest revenue pie for the sector – are the most affected in the current scenario, wherein some banks have gone down in the US due to asset-liability mismatches amid massive interest rate hikes to tame the runaway inflation by the Federal Reserve.

The company's CEO said USD 3.2 billion of the TCV is in the BFSI segment, explaining that it does not feel any challenges on the large banks front, but some segments under the insurance are showing softness.

There are no project cancellations or ramped downs barring some exceptions, Krithivasan said, adding that people are deferring work, which is leading to a dip in the conversion of TCVs into reported revenues.

Subramaniam said a large part of the TCV is actually lower-value deals of USD 50 million or thereabouts, and added that the company is happy for reporting USD 10 billion of TCV for the second quarter running.

He said the reported TCV excludes the over Rs 15,000 crore deal with state-run telco BSNL in India, and negotiations to get the final order are on with the BSNL management.

Its chief financial officer Samir Seksaria said the operating profit margin expanded marginally to 23.2 per cent but was down compared to 24.5 per cent in the March quarter. This was primarily due to a 2 percentage point impact of the average 6 per cent wage hikes given in Q1.

The company will claw back on the margins front and the number will increase as the fiscal progresses, he said, adding that the aspiration continues to get the number between 26-28 per cent band and there exist multiple levers to achieve the same.

The company added 523 employees on a net basis to take its overall headcount to over 6.15 lakh as of June 30, 2023. The attrition rate was 17.8 per cent as compared to over 20 per cent in the March quarter.

Its chief human resources officer Milind Lakkad said the company will honour all the offers it has made to recruit freshers, but conceded that project delays may result in joining dates getting deferred.

The company is maintaining the 40,000 freshers hire target for FY24, but is yet to firm up how to spread the number over the course of the fiscal year, he said, adding that it will be giving out 100 per cent variable pay to 70 per cent of the staff.

Subramaniam said generative artificial intelligence like ChatGPT is featuring in every conversation with clients right now, while Krithivasan disclosed the company's plans to firm up its capabilities on the same.

The CEO said that the company is targeting to train 1 lakh of its associates on generative AI and has 50,000 associates trained in AI and machine learning skills at present. It is already running 50 proofs of concept and has a pipeline of another 100 use cases on generative AI.

The TCS scrip closed 0.36 per cent down at Rs 3,260.20 apiece on BSE on Wednesday against a 0.34 per cent correction on the benchmark. PTI AA BAL BAL