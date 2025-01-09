TCS Q3 net profit rises 11.95% to Rs 12,380 cr, employee base decreased over 5,000

Mumbai: The country's largest IT services exporter TCS on Thursday reported an 11.95 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 12,380 crore in the December quarter.

Advertisment

The Tata Group company had posted a net profit of Rs 11,058 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 11,909 crore a quarter earlier.

Its total income increased 6.13 per cent to Rs 65,216 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 61,445 crore in the year-ago period and was higher than the preceding September quarter's Rs 64,988 crore.

The overall expenses grew 6.33 per cent to Rs 48,550 crore from the Rs 45,658 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisment

The TCS scrip closed 1.72 per cent down at Rs 4,036.65 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, as against a 0.68 per cent correction on the benchmark.

Meanwhile, the company in a statement said its employee base decreased over 5,000 to 6,07,354 at the end of the quarter.