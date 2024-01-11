TCS reports 8.2% growth Q3 net profit at Rs 11,735 cr

Mumbai: The country's largest software exporter on Thursday reported an 8.2 per cent growth in net profit for the December quarter at Rs 11,735 crore.

The company said its revenue for the reporting quarter grew 4 per cent to Rs 60,583 crore driven by strong double-digit growth in emerging markets, led by India.

The topline growth was also led by energy, resources and utilities, manufacturing, and life sciences & healthcare, the company said in a statement.

Operating margin improved by 50 bps to 25 per cent, the company said, while net margin stood at 19.4 per cent.

The company's order book stood at USD 8.1 billion, it said, adding net cash from operations stood at Rs 11,276 crore.