TCS sets up Saudi regional HQ with Rs 4 crore investment

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has incorporated its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia with an investment of 1.65 million Saudi Riyals (about Rs 4 crore) to comply with local government project bidding norms.

The new entity -- Tata Consultancy Services Regional Headquarters -- was incorporated on January 18, 2026, as a step-down subsidiary of TCS Netherlands BV, according to a regulatory filing.

"Saudi Arabia's Regional Headquarters (RHQ) Program requires multinational companies to maintain a licensed RHQ in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Saudi government has made RHQ formation a prerequisite for eligibility to participate in government and semi-government project bidding.

“We wish to inform you that Tata Consultancy Services Netherlands BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has incorporated 'Tata Consultancy Services Regional Headquarters', a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on January 18, 2026," the company said.

The investment was made through an initial capital subscription in cash (1.65 million Saudi Riyals) for a 100 per cent shareholding, the filing said. PTI ANK DRR