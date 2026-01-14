TCS ties up with chipmaker AMD to co-develop AI solutions

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) The country's largest IT services exporter TCS on Wednesday announced a tie-up with chipmaker AMD to co-develop AI solutions.

The two entities will co-develop industry-specific AI solutions leveraging AMD Ryzen CPU-powered client solutions to deliver workplace transformation, and, AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Graphic Processing Units Instinct, and AI accelerators to modernise data centre infrastructure, as per a statement.

***** Lighthouse Canton appoints Gurjeet Sohi as MD of Wealth Management for India * Global investment institution Lighthouse Canton on Wednesday appointed Gurjeet Sohi as Managing Director and Head of Wealth Management for India.

Sohi comes from Deutsche Bank, and will be supported by vice chairman for wealth management, Atin Kumar Saha, and Sanjay Sharma, Executive Director, Wealth Management, as per a statement.

***** Kotak Mahindra Bank celebrates 30 years of NSE listing * Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday celebrated 30 years of its listing on the National Stock Exchange.

The bank management was present at a special bell-ringing ceremony held on the occasion at the bourse, as per a statement. PTI AA TRB