TCS ties up with FICO

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) The country's largest IT services firm TCS on Wednesday announced a tie up with analytics software firm FICO to bring advanced optimisation and decision management solutions to businesses.

Advertisment

The two entities are collaborating to develop solutions for various sectors, starting with reducing churn and optimising costs for telecom service providers, according to a statement.

*** Bank of America India Head accepts US Secretary of State's award for corporate excellence * Bank of America's country head for India Kaku Nakhate has accepted the US Secretary of State's award for corporate excellence in the field of women's economic security.

The recognition is for her contributions to empowering women through economic initiatives, financial inclusion and leadership development, a statement from the US Consulate General said.

Advertisment

*** AGS Transact Technologies enables UPI QR-based cash withdrawals on ATMs * AGS Transact Technologies on Wednesday announced that it has enabled UPI QR-based cash withdrawals on ATMs for a state-owned bank with a network of over 1,000 ATMs.

Customers will be able to withdraw cash using UPI by simply scanning a QR code from their bank's app, delivering a faster and card-free banking experience, a statement said. PTI AA SHW