TCS to acquire Darshita Southern India Happy Homes for Rs 2,250 crore

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares in Darshita Southern India Happy Homes Pvt Ltd in an all-cash deal of Rs 2,250 crore.

The deal involves the acquisition of land and building held by Darshita Southern India Happy Homes to serve as a delivery centre for TCS, according to a regulatory filing.

The filing said there will be a call option to acquire 100 per cent equity shares in the entity after two years.

Incorporated in September 2004, the acquired entity is engaged in the development of a commercial property which would be let on lease to industrial consumers.

Shares of TCS settled 0.37 per cent lower at Rs 3,574.90 on the BSE on Tuesday.