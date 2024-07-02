TCS to be title sponsor of Sydney Marathon

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) The country's largest IT services company TCS on Tuesday said it has signed a 5-year partnership to be the title sponsor of the Sydney Marathon.
The Tata Group company now sponsors 14 global running events which witness a participation of over 6 lakh people, as per a statement.
* * * * *.
ICICI Bank launches prepaid forex card ICICI Bank on Tuesday launched a prepaid forex card targeted at Indian students going abroad for studies.
Christened as "Student Sapphiro Forex Card", it offers joining benefits of over Rs 15,000, as per an official statement.
* * * * Godrej Security Solutions logs 15% rise in sales Godrej Security Solutions on Tuesday said it has witnessed a 15 per cent rise in home locker sales during the travel season.
Latest home locker series "NX Advanced" emerges as a top choice for the travel season, an official statement said.
* * * * DBS Bank India launches pre-shipment financing solution DBS Bank India has launched a pre-shipment financing solution in partnership with the Receivables Exchange of India to help small businesses get timely funding.
The solution will deliver data-driven, pre-to-post shipment financing which will help ease working capital cycles for suppliers across the country, as per an official statement. PTI AA MR