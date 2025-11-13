TCS to drive AI-led IT revamp for Lion

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Country’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it has been selected by Sydney-based beverage brand Lion to transform its IT operations through AI-powered solutions.

The collaboration aims to enhance Lion’s operational resilience and productivity by transitioning from legacy systems to modern cloud infrastructure and deploying advanced AI-enabled services, the company said in a regulatory filing.

TCS will leverage its domain expertise and AI capabilities, including its Cognix platform, to drive smarter outcomes by automating service delivery, upgrading cybersecurity protocols, and improving user experience for Lion's customers.

The partnership is expected to accelerate Lion’s business growth and innovation, optimise operational costs, and introduce AI-led personalised solutions and persona-centric enterprise health metrics.

"By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as AI and cloud, alongside TCS' comprehensive CPG platforms, we will accelerate innovation and deliver exceptional experiences for customers and consumers alike," Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Consumer Business Group, TCS, said.