TCS to drive IT transformation of Finland-headquartered UPM

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services has signed an agreement to drive the IT transformation of Finland-headquartered UPM.

Finnish UPM is specialised in producing recyclable products that are made of responsibly sourced, renewable raw materials. It operates production facilities in 11 countries and has a turnover of EUR 10.3 billion.

Announcing the deal, a release said the digital transformation will help drive growth for UPM, enhance user experience, and boost adoption of an AI-first operating model.

The release, however, did not divulge the financial details of the contract.

To strengthen the enterprise IT value chain of UPM, TCS will deploy its AI-powered autonomous enterprise platform ignio. The platform seeks to improve operational efficiency, enable continuous improvement, and increase IT system readiness and reliability.

As part of the agreement, TCS will provide digital services including service desk, workspace services, onsite support services, business and platform application services, network and connectivity services, hybrid cloud services and Service Integration and Management (SIAM).

TCS will also enhance the digital experience of UPM's 15,800 employees by using AI to support better human-machine collaboration, it said.

Turkka Keskinen, Chief Information Officer at UPM said the company is striving to build a human centric yet business-oriented IT infrastructure.

"Through this partnership, we are seeking to provide effortless information technology that is cost-effective and scalable, utilises the most recent AI and automation solutions and offers value-based delivery, and end-to-end accountability," Keskinen said.

The partnership will also enable UPM to move away from traditional methods of measuring the outcome of digital transformation into a more experience-based method that adapts to its unique and changing needs.

Subhadipta Samantray, Country Head, TCS in Finland, said the company is happy to forge strategic endeavors with UPM and help it accelerate growth and innovation.

"We are committed to delivering UPM superior user experience, agile services and improved operations with next-generation solutions leveraging AI-first principles," Samantray said. PTI MBI DRR