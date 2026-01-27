TCS to invest Rs 330 cr in Brazil facility to deepen Latam presence

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced a Rs 330-crore investment to develop a new facility in Brazil aimed at deepening its presence in Latin America.

The centre in Londrina, Brazil, will be a major delivery and innovation centre, and create 1,600 new jobs, as per a statement.

The Tata group company -- India's biggest IT services player -- said this is one of its largest investments in Latin America and the centre is expected to be completed by 2027.

A ground-breaking ceremony for the facility was attended by Carlos Roberto Massa Júnior (Ratinho Júnior), the Governor of the State of Paraná in Brazil and TCS's country head for Brazil, Bruno Rocha.

The new campus is spread across 9,000 square metre and the company will construct three facilities on the land, the statement said, adding that the Londrina centre involves consolidation of existing workforce into a single location and also create additional capacity.

At present, the company employs 2,500 people in Brazil, and has a roster of 200 clients in sectors such as banking, insurance, mining, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and telecommunications.

In September 2025, it had opened the first 'TCS Pace Port' in São Paulo to further transform businesses in Brazil and Latin America through innovations in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Rocha said Brazil is a strategic market for TCS, where it has been present for over two decades.

Ratinho Junior said the TCS investment will make Paraná as one of the major centres of IT services in Brazil, and added that the state's public university network will be among the factors that will help TCS achieve its target of hiring 1,600 people.

The company had posted a 14.5 per cent revenue growth from the Latin America market in the December quarter, and the region now contributes 2 per cent of its overall revenues. PTI AA TRB