TCS to set up 'human-centric' AI CoE in Paris

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) The country's largest IT services exporter TCS on Monday said it will set up a first of its kind 'human-centric' artificial intelligence centre of excellence in France.

It will focus on how AI can be "designed and evolved to address business efficiencies and societal priorities", the company said in a statement.

Specifically, the centre will focus on brain-computer interface, building empathy in machines and unleashing the power of AI in arts and culture, the statement added.

The facility in Paris will tap into the deep talent base in design and engineering possessed by France.

The facility in La Defense area of Paris will join six other "TCS PacePorts" in the world, the statement said, adding that it will be inaugurated in June.

TCS' Chief Technology Officer Harrick Vin said it will work on development of talent and leverage the world-renowned culture that France has for design "reflected in its fashion, luxury sector and museums.

"We will seek to deepen our partnerships with universities, startups, and research centers in the country, as we operationalise this centre in the coming weeks," he added.

The company's country head for France Rammohan Gourneni said it will hire new talent and partner with universities to offer internships and projects. PTI AA TRB