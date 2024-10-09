TCS to set up IT facility housing 10k employees in Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh cabinet minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday said Tata Consultancy Services will set up an IT facility in the state, which will house 10,000 employees.

In a post on X, he said, "I'm happy to announce the development of a IT facility by the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. in Vizag that will house 10,000 employees." The state's minister for Human Resources Development, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication further said, "We are committed to offering best-in-class investment climate to corporates driven by our motto of 'speed of doing business'. This investment by TCS is an important milestone as we work to make AP as India's No. 1 state to do business." On Tuesday, after a meeting with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, he wrote, "I had a superb meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Tata Sons, Mr Natarajan Chandrasekaran today. BIG ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow!..Stay tuned". PTI RKL HVA