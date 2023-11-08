TD Power and Systems Q2 net profit rises to over Rs 32 crore

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) TD Power and Systems Ltd (TDPS) on Wednesday posted a 64.67 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.77 crore for the September quarter, helped by higher income.

It had clocked Rs 19.90 crore consolidated net profit in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 276.51 crore, from Rs 219.01 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its expenses stood at Rs 231.89 crore as against Rs 192.28 crore in the year-ago quarter.

TDPS is one of the global leaders in manufacturing generators and motors. PTI ABI SHW