TD Power Systems bags order worth USD 9.28 million

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) TD Power Systems on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth USD 9.28 million for gas turbine generators from a major US original equipment manufacturer.

These generators will be used primarily in fracking wells in the US, for power supply and backup power for artificial intelligence server farms in the US, and other applications, a BSE filing said.

Delivery of these generators is scheduled to commence from January 2025 to August 2025, according to the filing.

"We confirm that none of the promoters/promoter group/group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order. The order is awarded by an International entity and does not fall within the purview of related party transactions," It said. PTI KKS DR