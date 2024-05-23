TD Power Systems net dips nearly 18 pc to Rs 29 cr in March quarter

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) TD Power Systems on Thursday reported a nearly 18 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 29.02 crore in the March quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly due to higher expenses.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 35.35 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, a BSE filing showed.

Total expenses in the quarter rose to Rs 227.65 crore from Rs 211.68 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated net profit in 2023-24 rose to Rs 118.34 crore from Rs 96.81 crore a year ago.

The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for 2023-24. PTI KKS KKS MR