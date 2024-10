New Delhi: TD Power Systems Ltd on Tuesday reported about 26 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.27 crore during the September quarter, on account of higher income.

Advertisment

It had posted a net profit of Rs 32.77 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 312.59 crore from Rs 276.50 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

TD Power Systems manufactures generators and motors.