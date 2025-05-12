TD Power Systems profit grows to Rs 53 cr in Q4

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) TD Power Systems has posted about 83 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 53.02 crore in the March quarter, helped by higher income.

It reported Rs 29.02 crore net profit in the year-ago period, the company said.

The company's total income rose to Rs 358.94 crore from Rs 263.89 crore a year ago.

For the entire FY25, the net profit also fell to Rs 174.57 crore from Rs 118.34 crore in FY24.

The board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share of Rs 2 for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

It further approved re-appointment of Nikhil Kumar as Managing Director for a further term of five years commencing January 17, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting. PTI ABI TRB