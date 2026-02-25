TDB signs pact with Xalten Systems to develop high-speed underwater communication tech

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Department of Science's Technology Development Board (TDB) on Wednesday signed an agreement with Kochi-based automation machinery manufacturing company Xalten Systems to develop hydrophone-array sensor systems capable of enabling reliable, high-bandwidth communication -- including real-time video transmission -- between autonomous underwater platforms.

The system will be developed in collaboration with Singapore-based Subnero Pte Ltd, which specialises in solutions for underwater wireless networked communications. Supported by the TDB, the project will be known as "Development of High-Performance Acoustic Antenna System for Underwater High Data Rate Communication for Video Transmission".

"With the increasing deployment of autonomous underwater vehicle swarms for offshore energy operations, deep-sea exploration, marine research, and strategic applications, the demand for robust, high-data-rate underwater communication systems has become urgent. Existing global solutions… largely focus on long-range, low-bandwidth communication built on legacy architectures,” an official said.

As a result, there has been a critical technology gap in underwater acoustic communication that the acoustic antenna system aims to address. The system will comprise precision acoustic sensor arrays and software-defined communication frameworks, providing real-time collaboration, navigation, and data sharing across marine robotic systems.

In a statement, Rajesh Kumar Pathak, secretary of the TDB, said, “Advanced underwater communication systems are critical for India’s maritime research, offshore infrastructure, and strategic sectors.” "Through this Indo–Singapore joint proposal, TDB is supporting the development and commercialisation of high-performance indigenous acoustic technologies that can position India as a key player in the emerging blue economy, while strengthening international technology partnerships for mutual growth,” he said. PTI ALC DR DR