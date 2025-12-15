Tea Board entrusts NPC for cadre restructuring study

Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) The Tea Board has entrusted the National Productivity Council (NPC) for cadre restructuring study to obtain information on the current duties and responsibilities of its employees.

The Board has said that the purpose of the study is to obtain information on each employee's current job and the associated duties and responsibilities.

For this, the employees have been sent a form containing a questionnaire, which needs to be filled up and sent to the Board for analysis by the NPC.

The Board also clarified that the questionnaire does not attempt to seek any information about the employee's performance on the current job but only what is required by the staffer to carry out. PTI dc RG