Tea Board for effective adoption of food safety standards by industry

Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) The Tea Board called for an effective adoption of food safety standards, asserting that such a measure will enable the industry to achieve long-term sustainability.

In the new plant protection code (PPC) released by the board, it said that the food safety standards will also help the industry safeguard the plantation environment and ensure the welfare of workers and small farmers.

The PPC aims to achieve sustainability through good agricultural practices, including integrated pest management and promotion of alternative pest control strategies, to gradually reduce dependence on chemicals, according to it.

Large-scale adoption of integrated pest management from the very beginning of the season will be crucial in ensuring food safety and adequate crop protection, the Tea Board said.

According to the board, consumers are now increasingly demanding products made without adversely impacting the environment.

"Given this situation, there is a need for a judicious usage of plant protection formulations," it said.

The PPC document will help the industry in getting guidelines for the safe usage of plant protection formulations in tea cultivation.

The Tea Board said that compliance with the code will not only improve competitiveness amongst the tea farms, but will also facilitate them in meeting various national and international regulatory standards.

The climatic conditions of tea growing regions in the country are conducive to attracting pests and insects, which need to be managed to avoid huge crop loss, it said.

The board said pest and insect attacks cause a crop loss, ranging from 15 per cent to 30 per cent annually.

"It is imperative for tea growers and manufacturers to maintain the yields and quality of tea leaf production, which can be accomplished by using plant protection formulations. PTI DC BDC