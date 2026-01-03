Tea Board for hundred per cent testing of imported crop: Dy Chairman

Kolkata, Jan 3 (PTI) Deputy chairman of Tea Board C Murugan on Saturday assured that hundred per cent testing of quality of imports would be carried out to prevent inflows of the cheap variety into the country.

The industry had been complaining that cheap imports of inferior quality are entering the country, which is destroying the industry.

Speaking at the biennial general meeting of the Tea Association of India (TAI) here, Murugan said that the Board is formalising the procedure for hundred per cent testing of the quality of imports of the beverage.

"We are creating the infrastructure towards this. It will take 15 to 20 days. Thereafter, legal opinion would be obtained, followed by approval of the ministry (commerce)", he said.

He said cheap and poor quality imports of tea are taking place from countries like Nepal and Vietnam.

Murugan also said the Board will play as a facilitator and also liberalisation of control on the industry. He said the Tea Board would also not get involved in the auction system but would facilitate the process.

The Board will make efforts to make generic promotion of Indian tea in other countries, he said.

Murugan said that under the Tea Development and Promotion Scheme of 2026, an outlay of Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked for the next five years, the benefits of which will also be extended to small tea growers.

West Bengal Labour Secretary Avanindra Singh said the tea industry is passing through a difficult phase. "Cheap imports of inferior quality from Nepal are entering the country, destroying the Darjeeling tea industry".

He said that in West Bengal, people with no experience in the tea industry are acquiring huge tracts of land of sick and closed gardens at dirt cheap prices.

"I urge the industry to come forward and acquire the closed tea gardens in West Bengal. The best way for the industry to survive is through the participation of tea workers in running the gardens by giving them equity", he said.

This will create a sense of ownership by the workers, he said.

Singh said wages and statutory dues are still unpaid to tea workers and urged for quick payment of these by the garden management's.

President of TAI Sandeep Singhania said that duty-free imports of cheap quality teas have increased substantially. "Restriction of these imports is crucial for the survival of the Darjeeling tea industry ". PTI dc RG