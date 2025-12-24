Tea Board urges companies to participate in two international events

Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) The Tea Board has sought applications from stakeholders to participate in two international events to be held in Dubai and Germany next year.

The international events are the Gulf Food Dubai to be held in January and Biofach in Germany in February.

Sources in the board said participation in the two key events outside the country would help reinforce the positive image of tea in the minds of global consumers and promote India Tea as the preferred beverage.

In 2024, India's tea exports touched around 254 million kilograms with a value realisation of Rs 7,111 crore.

According to the board, only Indian tea should be showcased at the events, and tea from other origins cannot be promoted.

Exporters and companies dealing with value-added tea, MSMEs, small tea growers, start-ups and large firms would be encouraged to participate in the two events.

Sources said participating in the Dubai and German events would help promote the Indian tea industry in key markets of Europe and the UAE. PTI DC BDC