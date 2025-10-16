Tea exports rise 2.2 per cent during Jan to August 2025

Kolkata, Oct 16 (PTI) Tea exports from the country have increased marginally by 2.2 per cent during the eight-month period of January to August 2025 at 174.42 million kilogrammes as against 170.63 million kilogrammes in the previous similar period.

According to data released by the Tea Board, exports from north India during the period stood at 113.14 million kilogrammes in 2025 as compared to 99.14 million kilogrammes in the previous similar period.

From South India, the quantity of exports during the first eight months of 2025 stood at a lower level of 61.28 million kilogrammes as compared to 71.49 million kilogrammes in the similar period of 2024.

Unit price realisation of tea exports during the period of 2025 stood at Rs 294.90 per kilogramme, higher than Rs 261.50 per kilogramme in the first eight months of 2024, according to the data.

Value of the exports in 2025 during January to August stood at Rs 5143.56 crore as compared to Rs 4461.95 crore in the similar previous period of 2024.

In the financial year 2024-25, tea exports stood at 257.88 million kilogrammes, higher than 250.73 million kilogrammes in the previous fiscal year from April to March. PTI dc RG