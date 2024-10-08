Tea exports up over 23pc in Jan-July period

Kolkata, Oct 8 (PTI) Tea exports between January and July this year have touched 144.50 million kilograms, up by 23.79 per cent from the year-ago period, Tea Board said.

The country had shipped out 116.73 million kilograms in the corresponding period of the 2023 calendar year.

Unit price realisation, however, has declined to Rs 256.37 per kilogram during the first seven months of 2024 as against Rs 264.96 per kilogram in the previous corresponding period.

Meanwhile, the commerce ministry has approved a scheme for development and promotion of the tea industry, involving an outlay of Rs 664.09 crore, a Tea Board official said.

The amount would be spent during the remaining period of the 15th Finance Commission cycle from the 2023-24 financial year to 2025-26 under the Tea Development and Promotion Scheme.

The approval covers major components such as plantation development and quality upgradation, promotion and market support, technological intervention, research and development and welfare and capacity-building measures. PTI DC BDC