Tea industry flags concern over greenfly attacks causing crop loss

Kolkata, Apr 4 (PTI) The Tea Research Association (TRA) on Friday expressed concern over greenfly attacks affecting the crop in Assam and West Bengal, and said it has emerged as a major threat over the past two years.

TRA, an institute set up for research and development of the industry and primarily funded by the Tea Board, said the sap-sucking insect has caused significant damage to tea plants, particularly during the dry months, leading to yield reduction of up to 55 per cent in certain regions.

Secretary of TRA Joydeep Phukan said these infestations are particularly devastating during the second flush period of May to July, a time when the tea gardens earn over 30 per cent of their annual revenues due to high quality and demand of the crop produced during this phase.

"Moreover, there are growing concerns about possible invasion of modified or more aggressive greenfly strains, especially in the tea plantations located near the international borders," Phukan said.

Former chairman of Tea Board P K Bezboruah said greenfly has become a menace for tea plantations in the northeast, especially during the quality period of the second flush.

"There could be a possible act of bio-aggression in the northeastern zone and has become imperative for the authorities to look into it," Bezboruah said.