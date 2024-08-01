Tea production declines in June 2024

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) Tea production in the month of June declined to 142.39 million kilogrammes as compared to 145.16 million kg the similar period of 2023.

According to the latest data of Tea Board, production at the gardens of North India increased marginally to 117.56 million kilogrammes in June from 116.78 million kg in the similar previous period.

Production in South India during June dropped to 24.83 million kilogrammes from 28.38 million kilogrammes in the same month of 2023, according to the data.

Production in West Bengal in June 2024 declined sharply to 40.05 million kilogrammes from 46.65 million kgs in the similar month of 2023.

However, production in Assam increased in June 2024 at 73.48 million kg from 66.51 million kg in the previous similar month.

Production by the organised players (big factories) at an all-India level during June 2024 stood at 66.65 million kilogrammes, while that of the small tea growers was higher at 75.74 million kilogrammes during the month.

Production of the CTC variety was at 126.29 million kilogrammes, followed by 14.15 million kilogrammes of orthodox and 1.95 million kilogrammes of green tea. PTI dc RG