Team India's 60 participants to compete in WorldSkills this month

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) An Indian team of 60 participants will take part in the WorldSkills Competition to be held in France from September 10-15, according to an official release.

Participants from more than 70 countries will compete at the biannual skilling competition, the release said.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) organized a send-off ceremony for one of its largest contingents ever, the WorldSkills India Team, comprising 60 participants, it said.

These skilled individuals will compete across 61 categories against the best at the international competition, at Euroexpo Lyon.

“India's participation in this global event is aligned with the government’s focus to make the nation a global hub for skilled talent,” the release said.

The competition will see more than 1,400 competitors and over 1,300 experts. This grand event is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh participants.

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for the Ministry of Education, Govt of India extended his best wishes for success to the young Indian contingent during a send-off ceremony as they prepare to represent the nation at the biennial WorldSkills competition.

"At the last edition in 2022, we finished at the 11th rank. Our team is quite talented and we are sending our largest contingent. So I'm hopeful this time we'll be in the top 10. In the eyes of the nation, you're already winners and your talents will be sought after by various global industries," said the minister.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, the minister said, "We are quite hopeful that our contingent will do very well. They will win medals for India".

Often considered as the Olympic Games of international skilling events, India is sending 60 competitors to compete across 52 skill categories.

Over 52 WorldSkills experts, along with training support from more than 100 industry and academic partners, have been involved in training and preparing the India Contingent, one of the largest groups representing their country at WorldSkills Lyon. PTI RSN MR