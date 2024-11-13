TeamLease EdTech, Labour and Employment Ministry ink MoU to enhance employability

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) TeamLease EdTech on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Labour and Employment to enhance employability through work-linked degree programmes.

Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), TeamLease EdTech will bring around 200 work-linked degree programmes on the National Career Service (NCS) portal, each with embedded internships that provide over 5,00,000 hands-on learning opportunities.

Leveraging its digital platform, Digivarsity, TeamLease EdTech will make live internship opportunities accessible to students pan India through the NCS platform, creating pathways that bridge skill gaps and prepare a job-ready workforce aligned with India's evolving job market, it said.

"Our work-linked degree programs are designed to provide students with the skills and experience necessary to thrive in today's competitive job market.

"By collaborating with the Ministry of Labour and Employment and utilising the NCS portal, we can reach a broader audience and make a significant impact on employability in India," TeamLease EdTech COO and Head of Employability Business Jaideep Kewalramani added. PTI SM MR