TeamLease EdTech partners with Kerala govt to enhance employability

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) TeamLease EdTech on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with the Kerala government to address the skill requirements and employability challenges in the state.

This strategic alliance is set to design and implement impactful skill development through the 'Work Linked Degree Programs' along with Credit Linked Diploma and Certificate, tailored to meet the specific needs of Kerala's economy, TeamLease EdTech said in a statement.

"This partnership represents a significant step towards bridging the skill gap and enhancing employability in Kerala. By integrating work-experience with academic learning, we aim to create a robust talent supply chain that meets the evolving demands of today's job market.

"Our collaborative efforts with Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) will empower students with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in their careers," TeamLease EdTech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.

The collaboration, said KDISC Member Secretary P V Unnikrishnan, will "boost the employability and skill levels of our youth. By providing industry-oriented education and training, we are ensuring that our educated youth are well-equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future". PTI SM DRR