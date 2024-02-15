TeamLease EdTech to collaborate with National Skill Development Corp

Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) TeamLease EdTech on Thursday said it has entered into a strategic collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to foster employability through skill development by endorsing work-integrated degree programmes.

Digivarsity, TeamLease EdTech's tech-first platform, and Skill India Digital will offer candidates enhanced access to higher education and employment opportunities, according to a release.

"Digivarsity is poised to initiate a transformative shift in the higher education sector of India. We are committed to investing Rs 100 crore over the next 5 years to expand the platform and reach over 10 lakh students," TeamLease EdTech Founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj added. PTI SM RAM