TeamLease Services Q2 consolidated net profit up 12 pc at Rs 27.52 crore

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Staffing company TeamLease Services on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.52 crore during the quarter ending September 2025, compared to a year ago.
The company's net profit stood at Rs 24.58 crore during the corresponding period of the last fiscal, TeamLease Services said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review rose by 8.41 per cent to Rs 3,032.07 crore, compared to Rs 2,796.83 crore a year ago.
"We had an overall decent quarter with 11,000 net adds and 24 per cent QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) growth in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation). GCC's focused approach in specialised staffing with diversified product offerings has helped with growth momentum in both revenues and profits," TeamLease Services Managing Director Ashok Reddy said.
While BFSI headwinds in general staffing persist, contributions from retail, e-commerce, consumer and telecom verticals are promising, he said.
"We are confident of expanding the overall EBITDA for the year with continued focus on growth and operating leverage," he added. PTI SM SHW