Tech, AI to play big role in strengthening mkt surveillance, improving risk management: Sebi chief

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday said that technology, including artificial intelligence, will play an expanding role in strengthening surveillance, enhancing transparency and deepening investor awareness.

Addressing global and domestic institutional investors at the Kotak Investor Conference, he pointed out that as India’s economy scales up, the next phase of growth will be defined less by volumes and valuations and more by market quality, governance standards, disclosure discipline, liquidity depth and institutional strength.

"Technology, including AI, will play an increasing role in strengthening surveillance, improving risk management, enhancing transparency and deepening investor awareness,” he said, adding that the focus is on ensuring markets function smoothly in good times and remain robust during periods of volatility.

In an increasingly complex global environment marked by supply chain realignments, geopolitical tensions and rapid technological disruption, Pandey said growth is no longer just about returns but about resilience, credibility and predictability.

India, he said, offers scale and sustained growth while building transparent, well-governed and investable markets for long-term institutional capital, with the regulator's role being to ensure that growth remains credible and durable.

On Monday, Sebi chief stated that the regulator has begun to use AI-based tools for its surveillance measures, pointing out that it is deployed to monitor influencers and to check whether the lines on investment advice are not breached. PTI SP SP MR