Tech & Durables see 13pc value growth in festive season: NielsenIQ

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Tech & Durables (T&D) sector witnessed a 13 per cent value-based growth during the four-week festive season, according to a report by data analytics firm NielsenIQ.

Categories such as large appliances, panel televisions, smartphones, and laptops have seen notable growth, with some products exhibiting stronger performance during that period.

Categories such as Air Conditioners, particularly split inverter models, lead category growth with 3X growth compared to all category growth, while the laptop category saw a recovery, it added.

The sales during the combined period of the week of Diwali and the week prior between Oct 21 to November accounted for 60 per cent of the festive sale, it added.

"However, the growth over the previous year was higher for the combined period of Navratri and Dusshera than the Diwali period," said NielsenIQ Head of Customer Success – Tech & Durables Anant Jain.

Both refrigerators and washing machines exhibited steady growth, with the smaller refrigerator segments—such as bottom-freezer models and three-door side-by-side (SBS) variants—recording growth exceeding 30 per cent.

While televisions experienced the least growth during this period.

"The Diwali week, in particular, saw a dip in consumer interest, with sales decreasing by 10 per cent compared to the previous year’s Diwali week," it said.

Interestingly, despite Diwali being the single largest week in sales volume, the highest growth was recorded in the week leading up to Diwali which could be due to weekend and promotional offers before the festival.

“This suggests a shift in consumer buying patterns, with early shoppers driving the bulk of growth during the festive season this year,” Jain added. PTI KRH KRH MR