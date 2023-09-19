Tech, innovation-led hirings set to rise: Study

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Companies are looking to ramp up headcount in their Global Capability Centres (GCC) as entities veer towards technology and innovation-led initiatives, according to a study.

There is a growing demand for specialised digital and machine learning skills, the study conducted by talent solutions provider Ciel Group said.

GCCs are hiring for roles such as Artificial Intelligence, Applied Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Cyber Security, Blockchain, Augmented Reality Apps Design, Engineering, and UI/UX design, it said.

These roles will be most sought-after in the Software, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, and Banking Finance Services and Insurances (BFSI) sectors, the study, which was released on Tuesday, said.

The report is based on inputs from 96 companies, which have a GCC and employ 57,500 professionals across sectors that were either established last year or expanded operations.

The study further revealed that the demand for software engineers has particularly gone up at the GCCs in the past year.

The demand for Cloud Engineers and Data Engineers has also increased, it said.

"In the last year, there has been a notable increase in the establishment of GCCs by companies in the auto sector," Ciel HR Services Managing Director and CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra said.

As per the study, 42 per cent of GCCs were set up in Bengaluru, 22 per cent in Hyderabad, 10 per cent in Pune and 8 per cent in Delhi.

Around 51 per cent of all the GCC job openings are work from office, much lower than the IT Sector with around 77 per cent job openings for WFO roles, indicating a relatively higher openness to alternative work models in the sector, it added. PTI SM TRB TRB