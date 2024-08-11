Tech innovations, AI changing the game for modern sports, training methodologies

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) As the Olympic Games draw to a close, the spotlight not only shines on the athletes competing for glory but also on the transformative role technology has played in shaping modern sports and training methodologies.

Over the past few years, innovations such as wearable devices, performance analytics, and virtual reality have revolutionised how athletes prepare for competition, enhancing their training regimens and optimising performance.

The intersection of sports and technology is dramatically altering the landscape. From advanced sensors that track physiological metrics to smart equipment that provide real-time feedback, technology has become an integral part of an athlete's toolkit.

"Technology fits like a glove in the macro fabric of the modern-day ecosystem of sports performance analysis. It empowers young athletes and coaches by democratising access to pro-level analysis and tools, which helps nurture grassroots talent and instill a sense of competitiveness by providing insights that were traditionally available only to top-tier athletes," said Sudeep Kulkarni, founder and CEO, Game Theory.

The sports industry is increasingly leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the way performance is analysed and outcomes are predicted, he said.

Athletes can practice against virtual opponents and mimic game circumstances using augmented reality (AR), which aids in developing rapid decision-making under pressure.

Stupa Sports Analytics, a sports technology firm based out of Gurugram, recently provided analytics support to the Indian table tennis team at a preparatory camp for the Paris Olympics, which included performance analytics, rally analysis, and AI insights for both players and coaches.

"The data helped in articulating strategies to play against the world’s best players. Prominent players like Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakker, Manika Batra, Archana Kamath, and Sreeja Akula benefited from these insights, enhancing their preparation and performance," said Megha Gambhir, CEO and co-founder, Stupa Sports Analytics.

Augmented Reality (AR) is also enhancing the spectator experience. AR solutions allow fans to access additional information about players and stats during live events.

A report from the Capgemini Research Institute revealed that nearly 70 per cent of respondents surveyed (10,000) said that emerging technologies have enhanced their overall viewing experience, both inside and outside the stadium.

Emerging technologies are undeniably the future of sports, and at the forefront of this golden era are tech startups. The integration of technology in sports through startups is reshaping how athletes train, compete, and engage with fans.

These startups are driving innovation and setting new standards in the sports industry.

Founder and general partner at Centre Court Capital, a gaming and sports tech VC, Mustafa Ghouse said sports tech startups are increasingly becoming target sectors for venture capital due to the vast potential for innovation and growth in the sector.

"In India, the interest is becoming more pronounced, particularly in niche areas of sports technology. In the last three years, India saw investments of USD 1.2 billion in sports tech. India is also the 3rd largest funded country in sports tech after the US between 2018 through 2022 followed by China," he said.

Indian sports tech startups are starting to attract attention from global investors alongside domestic investors, Ghouse added.

"The increasing allocation of media rights and the surge in digital consumption of sports content are driving demand for advanced tech requirements. This, coupled with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity, sets a fertile ground for sports tech startups to flourish and draw substantial investment," he said. PTI ANK DRR