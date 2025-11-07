Tech issue with Delhi airport's air traffic control system addressed, says AAI

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday evening said the technical issue in the air traffic control's Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) that had caused flight delays at the Delhi airport has been addressed and that the system "up and functional now".

AAI also said that due to some backlogs, there may be some delays in the normal functioning of automated operations, but the situation will be normal soon.

The state-owned AAI said the issue was detected in the IP-based AMSS system on November 6.

More than 800 flights were delayed and some flights were cancelled due to the technical issue with the AMSS, which provides the flight plans for the air traffic controllers.

AAI said it has addressed the "technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which caused delays in processing flight plan messages".

"The OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) was engaged, and additional staff were deployed to manually process Flight Plans for the Air Traffic Control system to ensure uninterrupted and safe air traffic operations immediately.

"A team of ECIL officials and AAI personnel is still on site. The AMSS systems are up and functional now. Due to some backlogs, there may be some delays in the normal functioning of automated operations, but the situation will be normal soon," AAI said in a post on X at 8:56 pm.

The issue was detected on November 6 and immediately, a review meeting was conducted by Civil Aviation Secretary, along with AAI Chairman, AAI Member ANS and other officials, and necessary directions were given to address the issue, as per the post.

Earlier in the day, AAI, which provides air traffic control and navigation, said technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest.

More than 1,500 flight movements are handled daily at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital that is also the country's busiest airport.