Tech-led smart agriculture key for building Viksit Bharat: Niti Aayog member

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Technology-led smart agriculture holds the key to building a Viksit Bharat, Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand said on Tuesday.

"The agri-tech landscape is evolving rapidly, from genetic modification and precision farming to data science and ICT-based advisory systems," Chand said, while addressing an Assocham event here.

He said farmers today must have access to capital, knowledge, and partnerships that enable them to adapt to this transformation, according to a statement.

"Every technology brings both a solution and a challenge; we must ensure innovation also respects sustainability and environmental balance," Chand said, adding that India is not just a food-secure nation, but one moving towards value addition and climate-smart agriculture.

The Niti Ayog member said 46 per cent of the the country's population is employed in the agricultural sector, making it the largest contributor to the Viksit Bharat mission, with significant growth observed in tier-II regions such as Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

Agriculture Commissioner Praveen Kumar Singh said the focus must be on making agriculture both productive and sustainable. Platforms like upag.gov.in are integrating agri statistics, Fasal Bima, crop yield, and Kisan Credit Card data should be used to ensure informed decision-making, he said.

Waste-to-wealth initiatives, such as converting crop residues into CBG, and schemes like KUSUM, are linking energy efficiency with crop cultivation.

"With digital agriculture and real-time intelligence, we are working to make data available in farmers' local languages, enabling every farmer to benefit from technology-driven solutions," he added.

UPL Ltd Global Corporate and Industry Affairs Sagar Kaushik said global initiatives like COP30 and the United Nations' climate agenda remind us that agriculture must be part of the climate solution, not the cause.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Chairman Emeritus R G Agarwal highlighted the critical role of regulation and innovation in crop protection.

Climate change has brought new challenges, and only through research and quality control can we safeguard India's food security, he added. PTI LUX TRB TRB