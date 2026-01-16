Mumbai (PTI): IT services company Tech Mahindra on Friday reported a 14.11 per cent jump in profit to Rs 1,122 crore in the December quarter.

The Mahindra group company had reported a net profit of Rs 983.2 crore in the year-ago period, and Rs 1,194 crore in the preceding September quarter.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 14,393 crore during the October-December period, up from Rs 13,286 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 13,994 crore in the three months ended September 2025.

The provisions for taxes went up during the quarter, while there was a gain of Rs 272 crore through exceptional items during the reporting quarter, the company said, adding that there was also a surge in the cost of services.

The operating profit margin for the quarter widened to 13.1 per cent, up 2.9 per cent, the company said.

New deal wins jumped 47 per cent to USD 1.096 billion, the company said, adding that the number is over 34 per cent higher than the September quarter.

"Our deal wins on an LTM basis are the highest we have achieved in the past five years, reflecting an improved deal-win run-rate over the past several quarters," the company's Chief Executive and Managing Director Mohit Joshi said.

The overall headcount as of December 31, 2025 stood at 1,49,616, which was down 872 as compared to the year-ago period. The overall attrition stood at 12.3 per cent.

The company was carrying cash and equivalents of Rs 7,666 crore as of December 31, 2025.

The Tech Mahindra scrip closed the session up 5.17 per cent at Rs 1,670.55 on the BSE ahead of the earnings announcement on Friday, as against gains of 0.23 per cent on the benchmark.