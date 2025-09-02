Tech Mahindra, Abacus Insights partner to simplify US healthcare data compliance

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) IT firm Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced a partnership with American healthcare technology firm Abacus Insights for simplifying US healthcare data compliance.

The partnership will enhance healthcare data accessibility and usability for end-consumers, reduce administrative burdens, and ensure full compliance, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

Tech Mahindra will act as a strategic implementation partner, deploying Abacus Insights' turnkey CMS Interoperability Compliance solution across various payer organisations in multiple states to make healthcare data more accessible and usable by end-consumers.

“Abacus Insights’ comprehensive CMS Interoperability compliance product makes (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource) FHIR-based exchange simpler, data more usable and audit-ready, and provides a scalable foundation to support broader data and analytic needs of payers.

“Our delivery partnership with Tech Mahindra enables payers in various stages of their interoperability journey to meet CMS deadlines against a far more complex set of mandates at the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and with reduced delivery risk,” Gokul Varadharaj, Chief Revenue Officer, Abacus Insights, said.

Abacus Insights' data usability platform and solutions give users control and flexibility with their data, with ecosystems that support broad-scale analytics and operations.