Tech Mahindra, AMD partner to help enterprises optimise hybrid cloud performance

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced a strategic agreement with chipmaker AMD to deliver solutions aimed at helping enterprises optimise performance and maximise return on investment (ROI) across complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The collaboration will focus on developing next-generation hyper-scalable solutions that bridge on-site infrastructure with cloud-native capabilities, the company said in a statement.

"Enterprises worldwide are scrambling to maximise ROI while navigating the complexity of hybrid and cloud-native ecosystems," Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, said.

The partnership aims to help customers optimise performance "without compromising speed, security, or control", he added.

The agreement involves integrating AMD's compute hardware with Tech Mahindra's Cloud BlazeTech platform to help clients manage workloads across public, private, and hybrid cloud setups.

"By combining our EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators with Tech Mahindra, we can create solutions that enable customers to deploy AI on compute infrastructure across hybrid and multi-cloud environments," Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, said.

The multi-year partnership will focus on infrastructure optimisation and AI enablement for customers in sectors, including healthcare and telecommunications. PTI ANK SHW