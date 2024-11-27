Tech Mahindra, AWS announce partnership to work on GenAI application in telecom networks

New Delhi: IT firm Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at transforming telecom networks through the application of generative AI technologies.

The partnership seeks to enhance network efficiency and customer experiences by leveraging advanced AI solutions, a company statement said.

"Tech Mahindra...has signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop an Autonomous Networks Operations Platform (ANOP) designed for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and enterprise customers.

"This platform by Tech Mahindra is built on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and generative AI (GenAI) services powered by AWS, enabling customers to transition their network operations from an on-premises infrastructure to a real-time proactive and preventive model operating on a hybrid cloud," it said.

It is expected to facilitate faster deployment of new services while reducing operational costs for telecom providers.

"Through this effort, network operators can get generative AI-enabled actionable and just-in-time recommendations such as for NOC (Network Operations Centre) operations, field dispatch optimization, as well as automated self-healing for preventive actions," Robin Harwani, Head of Telco Industry Solutions at AWS, said.