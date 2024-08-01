Tech Mahindra, Finastra partner to help banks digitalise operations

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) IT company Tech Mahindra on Thursday said it has partnered with global fintech firm Finastra to help banks accelerate their digital transformation.

The collaboration will offer modern platforms to corporate and institutional banks to help them innovate, streamline and digitalise their business operations, according to a company statement.

"This partnership brings together two global leaders in digital transformation and financial services applications to help corporate banks scale at speed. We believe our joint efforts will redefine the way banks digitize to improve their profit margins," said Mohit Joshi, CEO and MD, Tech Mahindra.

Under this partnership, both entities will offer corporate banking clients integrated end-to-end cross-functional offerings spanning digital advisory, system integration, integrated infrastructure, and cloud services.

Tech Mahindra will become Finastra's exclusive global implementation partner for its cash management platform and the preferred partner for its trade innovation and corporate channels solutions in the USA, Canada, and Europe, the statement said.

"The broad portfolio of services and deep experience offered by Tech Mahindra are a valuable complement to our modern and open software. With this combination, we look forward to propelling the digital transformation of even more banks and financial institutions around the world," Simon Paris, CEO, Finastra, said. PTI ANK HVA