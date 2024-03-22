Tech Mahindra, IBM collaborate to drive digital adoption

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) IT services and consultation company Tech Mahindra on Friday said it has collaborated with American technology firm IBM to set up a 'Synergy Lounge' in its Singapore campus, to assist enterprises in operationalising and deriving value from next-gen technologies.

Advertisment

Built on the Hex-I concept, the Lounge will feature different experience zones focusing on various technologies that will help enterprises solve complex business problems, improve customer experiences, reduce operational costs, and enhance workforce efficiency, a company statement said.

"In our continuous endeavour to help customers embrace a digital-first future, the Synergy Lounge will function as a co-innovation and co-development center specifically focusing on AI, GenAI and next-gen technologies," said Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer, Tech Mahindra.

The statement said the Lounge will be open to enterprises worldwide to explore joint solutions, test prototypes and proof of value (PoV) to drive innovation in various industries, and will assist enterprises in operationalising and deriving value from next-gen technologies, including AI, Intelligent Automation, Hybrid Cloud, 5G, Edge Computing, Cybersecurity, among others.

The best practices will be shared with Tech Mahindra's existing Synergy Lounge in Bengaluru and other Centers of Excellence to co-innovate and co-develop unique enterprise offerings and solutions.

In addition, a dedicated team will work out of the Synergy Lounge to maximize synergies between Tech Mahindra and IBM and develop unique solutions based on both organizations' strengths to drive technological innovation in APAC (Asia-Pacific), it added. PTI ANK DRR