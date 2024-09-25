Tech Mahindra inks pact with University of Auckland to boost innovation in AI, ML

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) IT major Tech Mahindra has inked a pact with New Zealand's University of Auckland (UoA) to drive research and innovation in artificial intelligence , machine learning and quantum computing.

The collaboration will enhance the cooperation between industry and academia, with the goal of improving UoA graduates' employability, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

"This MoU (memorandum of understanding) will accelerate research and innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and quantum computing across various industries, including healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance. This also includes cooperation with the government sector," it said.

The collaboration will introduce Generative AI and its benefits to indigenous communities and offer internships at Tech Mahindra, providing potential candidates with the opportunity to learn AI, ML, and other emerging technologies, the statement said.

"India has led the IT innovation globally for the past three decades, and I envisage that it will also lead the AI revolution.

"This agreement provides a stepping stone for our students to explore real-world challenges and gain hands-on training from accomplished Tech Mahindra professionals," Partha Roop, Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Associate Dean International at the UoA's Faculty of Engineering, said. PTI ANK ANK SHW