Tech Mahindra licenses AT&T’s network automation platform to boost global telecom reliability

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said it has entered into a licensing agreement with AT&T to offer telecom operators a highly automated solution for conducting network health checks and connectivity tests, ensuring more robust and reliable networks.

As part of the deal, Tech Mahindra will use AT&T’s Automated Network Testing (ANT) and Open Tool platforms to transform network testing and certification for LTE and 5G networks globally, the company said in a statement.

"Tech Mahindra … today announced a licensing agreement with AT&T for its proprietary ANT and Open Tool platforms. These applications deliver an advanced platform designed to transform network testing and certification across Long Term Evolution (LTE), 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), and 5G Standalone (SA) domains,” it said.

The ANT platform features a user-friendly interface and an automated backend, integrating multiple industry traffic generation tools for streamlined test execution and validation. The Open Tool simulates data and voice traffic essential for certifying mobile packet core network functionality in lab and production environments.

The licensing allows Tech Mahindra to provide this testing solution to global telecom providers outside AT&T's operational markets.

Tech Mahindra has over 250 telecom customers across 90 countries.

"Licensing relationships like the one with Tech Mahindra transform our investments into new growth opportunities for AT&T, our licensees, and the industry. By working closely with trusted third parties, AT&T Intellectual Property helps accelerate innovation, drive new revenue streams, and bring proven solutions to market faster," Kelly Marlar, Vice President and Managing Director of AT&T Intellectual Property, LLC, said. PTI ANK DRR