Mumbai: IT services company Tech Mahindra on Thursday said it has posted a 23 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 851 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

During the April-June quarter, the city-headquartered company's revenue declined 1.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 13,005 crore and rose 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Its operating profit margins widened 1.90 per cent to 12 per cent.

The total head count increased by 2,165 to a total or 1.47 lakh employees.