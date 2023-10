New Delhi: IT company Tech Mahindra on Wednesday posted a 61 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 505.3 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 1,299.2 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company declined by 2 per cent to Rs 12,864 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 13,129.5 crore in the year-ago period.